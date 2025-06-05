Brad Pitt had a strong hand in bringing The Departed to life long before Martin Scorsese joined the picture. It was Pitt, alongside producing partner Brad Grey, who first secured the rights to remake the Hong Kong crime thriller Infernal Affairs. They brought in screenwriter William Monahan, whose script ended up being the hook that drew Scorsese in.

Brad Pitt Was First In Line To Play Colin Sullivan

In those early days, the plan was clear. Brad Pitt would take on the role of Colin Sullivan, the mole planted inside the police force by Boston crime boss Frank Costello. And opposite to him, Leonardo DiCaprio was set to play Billy Costigan, a cop who infiltrates the mob from the other side. Both men were on opposite ends of the law, but both remained hidden behind layers of lies and paranoia.

Why Brad Pitt Stepped Away From The Lead Role

The idea of Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio going toe to toe started to look a little off when the age gap came into play. Pitt, who is more than ten years older than DiCaprio, saw the imbalance and pulled himself out of the cast. According to Interview Magazine, he felt the roles made more sense with younger men, predominantly fresh recruits who were fresh out of the academy, who were still rough around the edges and still figuring things out.

“Once Scorsese became involved, I thought it would be better if they were younger guys that were just starting their lives, guys coming out of the academy, guys who were hungry,” Pitt explained. “I thought I was too old for it.” Eventually, Pitt stepped aside and became a producer and helped shape the film behind the scenes.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Matt Damon Took Over The Spotlight

DiCaprio and Matt Damon eventually took over the leading roles. They matched each other beat for beat and wove a slow-burning tension that finally explodes when their characters cross paths near the film’s end. Both performances were widely praised, and The Departed went on to win multiple Oscars, including Best Picture.

Pitt didn’t win a trophy that night, but his time came later. His first Oscar win as a producer came with 12 Years a Slave, and he eventually won an acting award for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Departed Trailer

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Ana de Armas Shells Out Sultry Goddess Vibes In A Pastel Body-Hugging Gown, Making Her Fans Go Weak In The Knees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News