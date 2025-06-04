Ana de Armas is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood these days. She gained fame only for her action films. In From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, she takes things entirely on her shoulders. The critics praised her performance in the movie, but we will discuss her femme fatale look from the LA premiere of her upcoming film.

Ana’s pictures from the film’s premiere went viral on social media, and the actress shared a short video from the red carpet on her social media handle, too. For the record, Ana has over 15.1 million followers on her Instagram, and she has been regularly posting clips related to her movie Ballerina. She also shared a full glimpse of her outfit for the media at the premiere.

The Dress: Design and Details

Ana de Armas wore a beautiful lilac floor-length gown with thin spaghetti straps. It features a subtle and intricate pattern all over. The dress material has a metallic, shimmery finish that perfectly catches the light, giving it a reflective quality and enhancing its elegance.

The lilac gown, with its plunging back and neckline, clung perfectly to her curves. In that sleek gown, she looked straight out of a dream. The patterns and swirls on the dress added extra elegance to the outfit and were enhanced by her beauty.

Accessories & styling

Ana de Armas went for a minimalist accessory look for her OOTD. The Deep Water actress wore a sleek bracelet on one of her wrists and a ring only to complete her accessory look. Her glowing and dewy makeup look wows, keeping things fresh and demure.

The Knives Out actress sported a glowy makeup base, soft red cheeks, and defined brows. She adds glamour with subtle brown shadow on the eyelids, a subtle liner, and lots of mascara. Ana completed the makeup with a muted coral-reddish lip color. Her hair was parted in the middle and kept open, featuring beach waves that gave the entire look a very Greek goddess vibe. Check it out below:

Ana de Armas | "Ballerina" premiere | Los Angeles | June 2025 pic.twitter.com/bWm4cikfV0 — Celeb Pixel (@Celebpixel) June 4, 2025

More about Ana de Armas’ Ballerina

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is an action thriller starring Ana de Armas in the lead role. Keanu Reeves appears in a cameo role, reprising his John Wick character. The early reviews are positive, and the critics are raving about her performance in the movie. Ballerina will be released on June 6.

