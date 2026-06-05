Directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has completed its three-week run at the Indian box office. The film opened to decent numbers, slowly found its audience through word of mouth, and ended up with a fair total over three weeks. In the meantime, it has become Bollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Bollywood romantic comedy opened to 33.75 crore in its first week. The second week brought in 15.08 crore, a drop of approximately 55.32% from the previous week. The third week showed a noticeably better hold, collecting 9.21 crore, a drop of roughly 38.93% from week two. The easing of the drop suggests the film found a stable core audience, particularly among families and multiplex-goers who enjoy the franchise format.

Cumulatively, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has earned 58.04 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, which equals 68.48 crore gross. These are fair numbers for a film of its scale, and with still some fuel left in the tank, it’ll comfortably cross the 60 crore net mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.75 crore

Week 2 – 15.08 crore

Week 3 – 9.21 crore

Total – 58.04 crore

5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Despite a gradual box office performance, the film has managed to hold its ground in the 2026 rankings. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India, ahead of Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) and The Kerala Story 2 (52.25 crore). It stands below O’Romeo (83.35 crore), which is in fourth place.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.17 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla – 198.26 crore O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 58.04 crore (21 days) Mardaani 3 – 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart – 37.32 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore Chand Mera Dil – 30.05 crore

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