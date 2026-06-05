Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has slowed down and is maintaining a steady pace at lower levels. It was no brainer that Drishyam 3 would impact the film’s run, but there was nothing to worry about, as it secured a strong first week. Over the next two weeks, the film kept the scoreboard ticking, resulting in decent box-office returns by the end of day 22. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Athiradi earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Malayalam action comedy film scored 10 lakh on the fourth Thursday, day 22, to take its third week total to 2.16 crore. Compared to the second week’s 6.43 crore, it saw a 66.4% drop. In the 8-day extended opening week, it amassed 28.15 crore. Overall, the film has earned 36.74 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 43.35 crore gross. With not much fuel left in the tank, it is expected to wrap up at 38-39 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 28.15 crore

Week 2 – 6.43 crore

Week 3 – 2.16 crore

Total – 36.74 crore

Enjoys over 20% returns in 3 weeks!

Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and has earned 36.74 crore net so far. So, in 22 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 6.74 crore. Calculated further, it equals 22.46% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 36.74 crore

ROI – 6.74 crore

ROI% – 22.46%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Athiradi is directed by Arun Anirudhan and produced by Ananthu S and Basil Joseph under the banners of Dr. Ananthu Entertainments and Basil Joseph Entertainment. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, and Vineeth Thattil. It was released in theaters on May 14. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 8.2 out of 10.

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