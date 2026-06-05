Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan base in the Hindi belt, especially since the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Unfortunately, the actor has not been able to keep the fans happy, as the content of his recent releases wasn’t upto the mark. Is that the reason Peddi has made a much lower opening than Game Changer? Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Peddi Hindi Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned 3 crore net in the Hindi belt on day 1. The ticket windows are congested due to competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Bhooth Bangla, and Dhurandhar 2. But all its rivals are earning on the lower end, so there was scope to add more moolah, especially considering the star pull of Ram Charan.

Even in comparison to big Tollywood releases, Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial remained below par. Prabhas’ The Raja Saab collected 6 crore on its opening day, which means the Telugu sports action drama remained 50% lower. There has been a debate around Janhvi Kapoor’s character ever since the release, which also seems to have upset fans.

Peddi vs Game Changer Hindi Box Office Day 1

Back in 2025, Game Changer made a debut of 8.64 crore net in the Hindi belt. The word-of-mouth was mixed to negative, which led to its failure with a lifetime collection of only 37.47 crore.

Ram Charan starrer has made a flying start in other languages, but the response has been lukewarm in the Hindi belt. With 65% lower collection than Game Changer, it is now to be seen if the sports action drama picks up the pace in the coming days. Not to forget, it will also have to battle Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starting today, which will make the journey difficult.

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