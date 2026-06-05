Akshay Kumar is achieving massive milestones at the worldwide box office with Bhooth Bangla. After a string of disappointments in the post-COVID era, it’s the much-awaited moment of redemption! The horror-comedy has now beaten Sooryavanshi to become his 2nd highest post-COVID grosser. Read the day 49 update below!

Bhooth Bangla completes 7 weeks in India

According to estimates, Priyadarshan’s directorial earned 35 lakh on day 49, bringing its seventh week total to 4.4 crore. Compared to the previous week of 5.45 crore, it maintained a healthy hold with a routine drop of only 19%. The cumulative total in India now reaches 198.26 crore net, which converts to 233.94 crore in gross collection.

Today, Bhooth Bangla will beat Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film at the post-COVID domestic box office.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Week 7 – 4.4 crore

Total – 198.26 crore

Knocks down Sooryavanshi worldwide!

The record-breaking spree continues. On day 49, Bhooth Bangla left behind Akshay Kumar’s cop drama Sooryavanshi to emerge as his 2nd highest worldwide grosser in the post-pandemic era. It is now only behind Housefull 5 (304.12 crore), which will now be out of reach.

As for his all-time grossers, the horror-comedy has landed at the 5th spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

2.0: 652.31 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 291.49 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore Bhooth Bangla: 222.06 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 49 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 198.26 crore

ROI: 77.91 crore

ROI%: 65%

India gross: 233.94 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 291.49 crore

Verdict: Plus

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