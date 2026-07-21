Avengers: Doomsday Worldwide Box Office Pre-Sales Update( Photo Credit – Instagram/YouTube )

Avengers: Doomsday launched a new trailer yesterday, and it shattered the internet, amping up the buzz even more. It offered a glimpse of Doctor Doom’s immense power, and Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return, reuniting with the OGs, is showing its impact at the box office. The film earned record numbers in just half a day, with tickets sold out five months before release during pre-sales. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s trailer showed the characters appearing in Doomsday and included most of the clips that leaked online. The biggest highlights were Doctor Doom stopping Stormbreaker with his two fingers and Thor reuniting with Steve Rogers. Over the years, MCU has given the fans many memorable moments, and they love the characters and to see them back in a grand crossover like this after Endgame is a huge thing.

Avengers: Doomsday’s pre-sales kick off with a bang!

According to reports from Sacnilk, Avengers: Doomsday kicked off its box-office run with a bang and is expected to open with the year’s biggest numbers. It has been reported that, in just 12 hours, the MCU movie has sold an estimated $10.5 million in tickets on opening day, with only 10% of its total shows available for booking. This surge is reportedly because of the trailer launch, and there are still five months left before its release.

Comparison with other MCU movies

According to the report, the film has also broken the pre-sales records of previous films almost immediately. In just two hours, Doomsday sold more tickets than the entire first-day bookings of Marvel movies like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It is mainly because of Robert Downey Jr.’s return in a new avatar, along with the Russo brothers, who previously directed multiple Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

More about the movie

Since the ticket sales, the fans have also learned about its runtime, which is more than Infinity War’s 149 minutes but shorter than Endgame’s 181 minutes. Also, the long-range forecast predicts that Avengers: Doomsday is on track to earn between $230 million and $260 million at the North American box office. Thus, it will not beat Avengers: Endgame‘s $357 million opening weekend gross. But this strong pre-sales record, set in just 12 hours with only a small fraction of shows available, is a strong sign that Marvel’s next Avengers movie is shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical events in years.

Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, will be released on December 18.

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