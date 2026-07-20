Supergirl North America Box Office: 4th Weekend Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl has recorded one of the lowest weekends ever for DC in the last two decades. The movie continues its poor run at the North American box office. Internationally, it seems to have completely disappeared amid the better-performing films. The film is expected to finish its theatrical run sooner than anticipated, and exhibitors are pulling screens from this DCU flop. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is struggling to even beat Blue Beetle at the worldwide box office, which is the lowest-grossing DCEU movie. The situation is worse than ever for this Milly Alcock starrer, even the cute Krypto failed to attract an audience. Fans wanted Jason Momoa to appear as Lobo in the new DCU, and when it happened, the film failed to perform financially.

Supergirl nears the end of its theatrical run domestically!

According to the Box Office Mojo data, the movie collected just $1.5 million in its 4th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is worse than Obsession, which is in its 10th frame. Supergirl scored the 2nd-lowest 4th weekend ever for a theatre-exclusive DC movie in two years. It dropped by 59.1% from last weekend after losing a huge 1,004 theaters in North America. It has hit the $70 million cume at the North American box office.

What does it mean for Supergirl?

After another harsh weekend drop and a massive theater count reduction, the DCU movie is entering the final phase of its theatrical run, with just limited box office gains expected from here. It is almost absent from the international box office as well.

The film’s overseas collection has hit the $50.9 million mark, according to Box Office Mojo, and with that, the global total has reached $120.8 million. It is going to be one of the lowest-grossing DC movies in the past two decades. Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa starrer Supergirl was released on June 26.

Box office summary

Domestic – $70 million

International – $50.9 million

Worldwide – $120.9 million

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