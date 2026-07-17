Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession is not just this year’s greatest horror flick but also one of the biggest box office success stories, turning its modest budget into an extraordinary global haul. The horror phenomenon continues to add milestones to its theatrical run and is now just a few steps away from surpassing the worldwide box office of the MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, despite a huge budget gap. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is available on digital platforms, yet it is performing strongly at the box office. It is the biggest original horror movie of the decade and surpassed Sinners’ global haul as well. It is gaining wide recognition not just in North America but worldwide. The horror movie has crossed the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office, and if it holds well, it might even hit $500 million.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

Obsession is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, and it started its journey with a $17.2 million debut weekend at the North American box office. It has collected over $255.4 million so far at the North American box office and is still earning winning numbers. Internationally, the film stands at $173.3 million in cume, bringing the worldwide total to $428.8 million. It is tracking to cross $450 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $255.4 million

International – $173.3 million

Worldwide – $428.8 million

Set to beat Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings worldwide

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an MCU movie that performed well at the box office immediately after the post-pandemic setup. The film stands out in the MCU for its representation of Asian culture. It received multiple accolades and collected $432.2 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It was made on a $150 million budget, which is almost $149.3 million more than Obsession’s $750k micro-budget.

Obsession is less than $5 million away from the global haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It will be another great win for the horror flick when it beats the MCU hit, given the huge budget gap between the two movies. It is also encouraging for the filmmakers who dream of making movies on a strict budget. A good script will triumph every time, no matter the production cost. Obsession was released on May 15.

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