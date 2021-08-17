Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Early Reactions Are Overwhelmingly Positive
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Early Reviews Praises The Action Scenes & Simu Liu(Pic Credit: IMDb)

Marvel’s new creation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is about to hit the screens. The studio kicked off Phase 4 with some amazing series and films, such as WandaVision and Black Widow. The movie has already received some early reviews, while the Scarlett Johansson starring film is still making the headlines because of the feud.

The new MCU film had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. It was attended by its cast and crew, as well as other celebrities. Few journalists and film critics were also present in the audience who later shared their reviews.

Marvel’s boss Kevin Feige first announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. He also later confirmed that Simu Liu would play the lead role. This decision of his has paid off well. According to Steven Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, Liu was the perfect choice to play the Master of Kung Fu.

Founder of We Live Entertainment, Scott Menzel, also shared his review of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Twitter. He said, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi”

The actress Wendy Lee Szany also shared her review of the film and praised the action scenes as well. She also said that it is the best martial arts she has seen.

Several more reactions and reviews came pouring in, and all of them are positive. A few people even said that Shang-Chi is one of the best MCU films.

Check out some more reactions below:

All-in-all, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have received incredible reviews so far. Fans are getting excited to watch the film, and this has added to it. Share your thoughts in the comments below!

