Marvel’s new creation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is about to hit the screens. The studio kicked off Phase 4 with some amazing series and films, such as WandaVision and Black Widow. The movie has already received some early reviews, while the Scarlett Johansson starring film is still making the headlines because of the feud.

The new MCU film had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. It was attended by its cast and crew, as well as other celebrities. Few journalists and film critics were also present in the audience who later shared their reviews.

Marvel’s boss Kevin Feige first announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. He also later confirmed that Simu Liu would play the lead role. This decision of his has paid off well. According to Steven Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, Liu was the perfect choice to play the Master of Kung Fu.

#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect pic.twitter.com/43SaSxfx3m — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 17, 2021

Founder of We Live Entertainment, Scott Menzel, also shared his review of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Twitter. He said, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi”

The actress Wendy Lee Szany also shared her review of the film and praised the action scenes as well. She also said that it is the best martial arts she has seen.

Several more reactions and reviews came pouring in, and all of them are positive. A few people even said that Shang-Chi is one of the best MCU films.

Check out some more reactions below:

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻 Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero. Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

I really dug #ShangChi! There is a lot not in the trailers (maybe avoid ads in the next couple of weeks I fear will show more?) and it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and not feel like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu makes for an awesome hero. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021

3 things. 1. #shangchi has on the best best #MCU origins I’ve seen. 2. The action in #SahangChi is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU! 3. @SimuLiu is my favorite actor in the #MCU and is welcomed to karaoke with us at any time! pic.twitter.com/HXgawuIjpn — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

All-in-all, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have received incredible reviews so far. Fans are getting excited to watch the film, and this has added to it. Share your thoughts in the comments below!

