Maargan, starring Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, and others, wrapped up its first week yesterday. After starting the journey on a decent note, the film maintained a decent pace, and so far, it has managed to earn a healthy number at the Indian box office. Yesterday, on day 7, it crossed the 7 crore mark in net collection. But is it enough for the film? Has it emerged as a successful affair? Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Leo John Paul, the Tamil crime thriller was theatrically released on June 27, 2025. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the word-of-mouth has been mostly favorable. This positivity helped it maintain a steady pace on weekdays after a good opening weekend.

How much did Maargan earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Maargan opened at 85 lakh, and with word-of-mouth coming into play, it displayed good growth over the weekend and earned 4.71 crores in 3 days. On weekdays, it saw regular drops and eventually ended up earning 7.13 crore net by the end of week 1, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 8.41 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 85 lakh

Day 2 – 1.77 crores

Day 3 – 2.09 crores

Day 4 – 72 lakh

Day 5 – 68 lakh

Day 6 – 58 lakh

Day 7 – 44 lakh

Total – 7.13 crores

Maargan is not a box office success yet!

While the budget of Maargan hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the cost is around 10 crores. So, as we can see, the film is yet to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office and for that, the second weekend is very crucial.

With a healthy jump over the weekend and a steady hold over weekdays, the Vijay Antony starrer might recover its cost and emerge successful. But it’s not a success yet, and some work needs to be done.

