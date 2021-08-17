Advertisement

Bob Dylan, who is known for albums such as Bringing It All Back Home (1965), Highway 61 Revisited (1965) and Blonde on Blonde (1966), is in legal trouble. As per a recent lawsuit filed, the American singer-songwriter has been accused by an unnamed woman for allegedly s*xually abusing her in 1965 when she was 12 years old.

In her filing, the woman states Dylan s*xually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965. Read on to know more about the filing.

As reported by Billboard, an unnamed woman – identified only by the initials J.C. – had accused Bob Dylan of s*xually abusing her in 1965 when she was just 12 years old. As reported by the publication, the lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court on Friday, August 13. In the case, the woman alleges that Dylan abused her over six weeks (in April and May 1965), provided her with drugs and alcohol, and threatened physical violence.

In the lawsuit, J.C. also claims that the drugs, alcohol, and physical violence threats have left “her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” She also says Bob Dylan facilitated the abuse by establishing an “emotional connection” and grooming her using his status as a hugely famous musician. The complaint also includes few specifics of the alleged abuse.

In the lawsuit, the woman also claims that Bob Dylan’s alleged abuse resulted in economic losses – including medical costs related to his conduct – some of which she says occurred while in his apartment at the Hotel Chelsea. For the unversed, this is the same place where Dylan famously wrote the lyrics for his 1966 album Blonde on Blonde.

J.C. is suing Dylan for assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeking compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages. When contacted, a spokesperson for the musician told the publication, “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

