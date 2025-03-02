Kylie Jenner finds herself caught between love and family ambition as her mother, Kris Jenner, sets her sights on Timothee Chalamet as the next big draw for ‘The Kardashians.’

After six seasons, the show has struggled to maintain its grip on audiences. Kris is convinced that bringing in an Oscar-nominated star could be its desperately needed lifeline.

Kylie Jenner’s Nightmare: The Reality TV Curse

Chalamet, who has garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown,’ is precisely the high-profile guest Kris believes could revitalize the series.

But for Kylie, the idea is anything but appealing. The thought of her boyfriend stepping into the Kardashian reality TV universe sends alarm bells ringing.

Once shrouded in secrecy, the power couple’s romance has now taken center stage with public appearances at major events like the Golden Globes and a dreamy getaway to Paris. Yet, even as their relationship flourishes in the spotlight, Kylie is fiercely protective of what they have.

The beauty mogul has already seen the fallout too many times, with relationships unraveling under the pressure of cameras and her sisters’ past loves turning into cautionary tales.

Kris Jenner vs Kylie Jenner: The Showdown Between Mother and Daughter

Kris, being the cunning strategist, views Timothee as the golden ticket to refreshing the Kardashian brand and capturing a younger audience.

“Now that they’re comfortable being seen together as an established couple, Kris is eager to leverage this romance to its fullest,” a source close to the family noted. “This relationship is a game-changer for Kylie’s public image. But being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kris envisions using it to enhance the family brand even more.”

They continued, “Her ultimate goal? To get Timothée on The Kardashians. With the show at such a pivotal moment, any move to boost their ratings will be significant, especially to attract a younger demographic. Kris sees Timothée as the golden ticket, and now she’s got her sights set on him to help boost her brand. She’ll be determined to land her daughter’s man for the show.”

But Kylie isn’t buying it. She’s deeply invested in her relationship and refuses to gamble with it for ratings.

“She finds the idea completely unappealing; she’s genuinely alarmed by it,” the insider said. “Kylie is head over heels for Timothée and has no intention of jeopardizing their special bond. She is at a red light about her mom’s plans.”

The tension is real as Kris is determined to get her way, but Kylie has drawn a hard line.

The source added, “Given the scrutiny he’s (Timothee) already faced simply for dating her, adding more pressure could be damaging. She’s resolute about this and has made it clear to Kris that she needs to back off. Otherwise, she risks being shut out of Kylie’s life entirely.”

For now, Kylie is choosing love over legacy. The whirlwind romance with Timothee, highlighted by their enchanting time in Paris, is exactly where she wants to be without the cameras rolling.

