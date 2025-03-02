At the 2003 Oscars, there were a few shocking moments that left a mark on viewers’ minds. All of those moments had something to do with the movie The Pianist. Among all of them, one became controversial because Roman Polanski, who won the Best Director’s award for the film, didn’t attend the ceremony as he had been in a self-imposed exile from America after getting entangled in a drug and r*pe case in 1978. But another moment that pulled out gasp from the audience was what Adrien Brody did onstage after winning the Best Actor for the movie.

When Brody was announced as the Best Actor winner at the Oscars, the star was swept up in the moment with too many emotions. Brody grabbed Halle Berry, who was presenting the award onstage, and kissed her in front of the audience. Scroll ahead to learn about the moment and how Berry reacted later. As per reports, the actor recently subtly addressed the moment.

For those who don’t know, Halle Berry won the Best Actress at the 2002 Oscars. She was offered to deliver the award for the Best Actor category. When she called out Adrien Brody’s name, the youngest actor to win such accolade went upto the stage and planted a kiss on her lips, leaving everyone in utter shock at what had just happened. Following the kiss, Brody continued his acceptance speech and began with, “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” and looked at Berry who was wiping her lips and was caught off guard totally.

Later, in 2017, when Halle Berry appeared on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen, she was asked about the moment. The actress admitted that it was not planned and that she had no idea about it. She shared, “I was like, ‘What the f— is happening right now?’ That is what was going through my mind. And because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just f—ing went with it. But I was like, ‘What the f— is going on right now?’ “

When the host further asked about the kiss, Halle Berry replied, “I don’t know — I was too focused on what the f— is going on right now! I don’t even know.”

Even though that moment was laughed at back then, it is still viewed as one of the most inappropriate moments. Recently, Adrien Brody subtly addressed that situation in an interview with Variety and said, “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Adrien Brody’s kissing moment with Halle Berry? Let us know.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr. Opened Up About His Oscars Snub For Iron Man Role: “Went A Little Bit Unnoticed Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News