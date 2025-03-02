Inside Out 2 took audiences on another emotional rollercoaster, reigniting love for Pixar’s deeply imaginative storytelling. Nearly a decade after the first film, the sequel captured the complexity of adolescence, bringing in new emotions and pushing the boundaries of Riley’s evolving mindscape. The wait was long, but it was worth it. Inside Out 2 became a box office sensation, grossing over $1.7 billion and securing its place as one of Pixar’s biggest hits.

With that kind of success, fans are already eager for a third installment. Pixar is known for taking its time between sequels, and with Inside Out 2 arriving nine years after the original, there was concern that another long wait was inevitable. However, recent updates from the film’s writer suggest that Inside Out 3 may not take nearly as long to materialize. With hints of expanding Riley’s journey and diving deeper into Joy’s evolution, the next chapter is shaping up to be another game-changer in Pixar’s legacy.

Inside Out Writer is hoping for movies even beyond the trilogy

After Inside Out 2’s record-breaking run at the box office, speculation about Inside Out 3 has been heating up. Now, writer Dave Holstein has given fans an exciting update that makes a threequel feel almost inevitable. Speaking to The Direct, Holstein revealed that Pixar is already tossing around ideas for another movie. While there’s no official confirmation yet, he expressed strong confidence that Riley’s story isn’t over. “I have no doubt that at some point a third, and hopefully, in my opinion, four through six, seven, eight, Inside Out should happen,” he said.

The most intriguing part? Holstein hinted that the third movie could explore the changes Joy experiences as Riley matures. “In every new movie, you want the game to change… Riley’s going to enter a different chapter of her life where the foundation does change.” He noted that audiences resonated deeply with the sequel’s climactic moment, where Joy questions her own existence as people grow older. “My hope was that there could be a story in the sequel that was about what happens to Joy as she gets older,” he added.

Given that Inside Out 2 shattered records and became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, it’s hard to imagine Pixar letting this momentum fade. The brainstorming has begun, and with such rich material to explore, a third film feels like a matter of when, not if.

