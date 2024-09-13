Following an incredible three-month run in theaters, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Inside Out 2, will be available for free streaming on an OTT platform. The animated flick made available to stream for free signals the end of its astonishing run at the box office. Let’s take a look at its worldwide box office earnings.

Inside Out 2 was released in theaters on June 14, 2024. The sequel to the original 2015 film was a blockbuster hit, earning over 8 times more than its $200 million production budget. The sequel opened nine years after Riley and her band of complex emotions won over viewers’ hearts. Inside Out 2 finds Riley entering puberty as she is introduced to a slew of brand-new emotions.

Cast members reprising their roles are Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger. Meanwhile, new cast members included Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Inside Out 2 at the box office

The feature, which marked Kelsey Mann’s directorial debut, broke numerous records. It recorded the second-highest opening weekend of 2024 with a $154.2 million debut. Inside Out 2 is also the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far. It has earned $652.1 million domestically and $1.018 billion worldwide. With $1.670 billion in worldwide revenue, it is the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time. It is also the first animated film to gross over $1 billion overseas.

With a production budget of $200 Million, the film earned 8.4X times the investment, which is incredible. The prequel, also a monstrous summer hit, concluded its run earning 4.9X times the $150 million budget. It grossed $850.3 million worldwide.

Inside Out 2 On OTT

After a joyful three-month run in theaters, Inside Out 2 will begin streaming on the OTT platform. On Thursday, September 12, 2024, the studio announced that the animated film will begin streaming on Disney+ on September 25.

