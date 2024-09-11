It Ends With Us is inching towards a major milestone at the North American box office. It recently reached the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office, surpassing The Fault in Our Stars’ lifetime collection. In the US, the film has also collected decent numbers, enough to stay in the top five. Keep scrolling for numbers.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. Blake Lively’s film is more than $70 million+ away from beating Fifty Shades Darker as the second highest-grossing romance book to film adaptation. The story revolves around Blake’s character and her abusive neurosurgeon husband played by Justin Baldoni. She realizes that she has to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future. It has a sensitive subject, and the fans appreciate the film as it has recovered more than twelve times the production budget.

It Ends With Us received a significant boost on Labor Day last Monday, helping it progress towards the $150 million milestone in the North American box office. Now, this Monday, it grossed around $344K, facing a significant drop of 82.2% compared to last week. However, it still managed to stay in the top five domestic list, only behind Alien: Romulus.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us reached a $141.67 million cume at the US box office. It is less than $9 million away from hitting the $150 million milestone in North America.

It Ends With Us has collected $168.00 million overseas so far, and adding the $141.67 million domestic cume, its global collection has reached $309.76 million. The film’s production budget was a mere $25 million. It was released on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

