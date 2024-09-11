Beetlejuice is already beating the domestic cumes of other movies at the US box office, and it has not yet been a week since it was released. Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic movies with eccentric characters, has done it again, and the film will surely churn in big numbers in the upcoming days. After debuting with splendid collections, it has surpassed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Alien: Romulus in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

There was a lot of buzz around the sequel to the 1988 movie Beetlejuice, which was a critical and commercial success. It was the movie that gave Burton wider recognition and his breakthrough. The 1988 classic was nominated for the Oscar for Best Makeup and is still considered as one of the best works of the celebrated filmmaker.

Now, according to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton, was the only film to gross over $600K at the US box office on Monday. The sequel collected a strong $6.2 million on its first Monday, facing a dip of 77.4% from Sunday. It has collected $117.2 million in the US so far.

Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy has already surpassed Fede Alvarez-directed Alien: Romulus’ domestic cume, Ryan Reynolds’ IF, and Paul Rudd starrer Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The sci-fi flick in the Alien franchise has a domestic cume of $97.60 million. Jenna Ortega’s movie has already collected over 20% more than Cailee Spaeny-led sci-fi flick’s domestic cume. Meanwhile, IF collected $11.14 million in its lifetime in North America.

The Paul Rudd-led Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire finished its domestic haul at $113.37 million. Beetlejuice 2 surpassed all three movies within four days of its theatrical release in the US. It is already the 12th highest-grossing movie of the year in North America.

Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has already crossed the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office and has reached $153.41 million global cume. Tim Burton’s horror comedy was released in the US on September 6.

