American actor Jeremy Renner needs no introduction, he is not only a hero onscreen but offscreen as well. He is loved for playing Hawkeye in the MCU; however, besides that, Renner has appeared in other acclaimed projects as well. The actor has been nominated for the Oscars twice. Once for The Town in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and for The Hurt Locker for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

According to The Numbers, Renner has worked as a leading actor in eleven movies, with a global aggregate box office of $959.36 million. The Avengers star made news last year with his horrific snowplow accident. It is a miracle that he survived. The actor began his career by appearing in independent films. In the last five to six years, he has appeared in multiple movies, including Avengers: Endgame. He has also been doing some web shows.

Jeremy Renner has been part of some noteworthy action movies, including Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and The Bourne Legacy. His critically acclaimed films include Arrival, Wind River and American Hustle.

Let us take a look at the last five films of Jeremy Renner at the worldwide box office-

Avengers: Endgame [2019] – $2.79 billion Tag [2018] – $78.23 million Wind River [2017] – $44.20 million Arrival [2016] – $203.38 million Captain America: Civil War [2016] – $1.15 billion

The list includes two blockbusters and one hit, which is not bad. The total collection of Jeremy Renner’s last five films is around $4.28 billion. On the professional front, the Avengers star is set to appear in Knives Out 3, aka Wake Up Dead Man.

About his snowplow accident-

In January 2023, Jeremy Renner was run over by a snowplow after saving his nephew from the vehicle. He reportedly broke over 38 bones in the devastating accident. His recovery journey was nothing short of a miracle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (Worldwide): Fede Alvarez’s Sci-Fi Flick Recovers Its Budget & Earns 293% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News