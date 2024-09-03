Daniel Craig will once again reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the stand-alone sequel to the 2022 mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Knives Out 3. The film has been titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Like the previous two films, it too has an ensemble cast, and no wonder the budget is allegedly going off the roof. Keep scrolling for more.

The first film in the Knives Out series came out in 2019, featuring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in key roles besides Daniel. According to the latest report, the third installment’s alleged budget is more than double the combined budgets of the two films. Both prequels were met with positive responses from viewers.

According to TheInSneider.com’s report, Knives Out 3 has a bigger budget than the original movie. The industry insider, Jeff Sneider, posted the report recently, and not only is the budget more than the first film, but it is also significantly higher than the combined budgets of both sequels. Netflix is willing to spend so much after Glass Onion became a streaming hit on the platform. The previous two movies had a budget of $40 million each [via ScreenRant], whereas the upcoming installment is reportedly five times more expensive than them.

The insider claimed that Knives Out 3 has an estimated budget of $200 million. Even the combined budget of the prequels is $80 million, which is 150% more than the collective cost and 400% more than the budget of the first film. Sneider shared the news on the social media platform X. Check it out here.

Buried at the bottom of my LANTERNS story? The eye-popping budget for KNIVES OUT 3, which cost more than 5X the original!https://t.co/t7R6Zf9Zb4 pic.twitter.com/f7H8hp4k3n — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 2, 2024



More about Knives Out 3-

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig will return as the master detective Benot BLanc with an ensemble cast including Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. According to reports, the movie’s filming wrapped up in August.

Reports claimed that Daniel Craig was paid $100 million for the two Knives Out Sequels. Knives Out 3 is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2025, and the prequels are also streaming on the platform. Glass Onion is the tenth most popular movie on the streaming platform, with 136.3 million views.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Shines On Labor Day Weekend, Becomes 16th Film In History To Achieve This Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News