Inside Out 2 gets a Labor Day gift by adding more than a thousand theatres in the United States. The 2024 movie might surpass 2015’s Jurassic World as it keeps attracting viewers to the cinemas. It has been playing in the theatres for over two months and keeps scoring impressive numbers. Scroll below for the latest box office report.

It is the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature Inside Out, which came out in 2015. The movie went straight on a rampage mode as soon as it hit the silver screen. It is the top-grosser of 2024, and there is still no sign of stopping as it keeps churning money at the cinemas.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Inside Out 2 recently got over 1100 theatres and is now playing over 2660 theatres. It will benefit from the long weekend owing to Labor Day on Monday, September 2. Despite being available on digital platforms, it is still earning solid numbers. It has collected $562K on its 12th Friday and has hit the $647.8 million cume in the United States, seeing a boost of 11.7% from last Friday. The film is just a few millions away from surpassing Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World’s domestic haul.

For the unversed, Jurassic World was released in 2015 and collected $653.40 million at the North American box office. Inside Out 2 is less than $6 million away from beating it. The Chris Pratt starrer collected $1.67 billion globally. Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 has grossed $1.65 billion, also very close to beating the worldwide haul of Jurassic World.

Inside Out 2 shows Riley entering puberty and experiencing brand new, more complex emotions as a result. As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced. It was released on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

