Despicable Me 4 reached a significant milestone at the North American box office and thus achieved a remarkable feat. It was released in early July and is still hanging in there, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of this year in the United States. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fourth installment in the highest-grossing animated franchise is competing against multiple releases, including Marvel‘s Deadpool & Wolverine, and that is no small thing. The cinemas have been quite busy in the last few months. The movie received a boost as it was released during the Fourth of July, hence the long weekend. The movie is still earning winning numbers on the domestic turf and has already collected 8.9 times its $100 million production budget.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the Illumination creation collected a record $850K on its 9th Friday. It got a boost from Labor Day and gained 107 theatres on Friday. The movie has dropped on digital platforms, yet it is earning decent numbers. Despicable Me 4 has dropped 19.7% from last Friday.

The report revealed that Despicable Me 4 has crossed the $350 million milestone and reached $350.9 million cume in the United States. It is now eyeing a $3 million to $4 million on its 9th weekend at the North American box office. With this, the movie is now the third highest-grossing movie in the US. Check out the top 5 highest-grossers at the domestic box office here-

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $196.35 million Dune: Part Two – $282.14 million Despicable Me 4 – $350.9 million Deadpool & Wolverinr – $587.9 million Inside Out 2 – $647.80 million

Despicable Me 4 was released in the theatres on July 3.

