It Ends With Us might have received a warm welcome at North American theatres and several places overseas, but it surely failed to impact the Chinese audience. The film opened in China on Friday and had a very disappointing start, registering one of the lowest opening days for Hollywood post-COVID. Keep scrolling for more.

Justin Baldoni’s romance drama has been doing pretty well in the US, as it managed to stay in the top five of the domestic chart since its release earlier this month. The movie opened with solid numbers on its debut weekend. The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, and it received mixed reviews from the critics but is already a success at the box office as it was made on a budget of $25 million and has already collected more than $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando has shared the opening day verdict of It Ends With Us at the Chinese box office. The film was released there on Friday and has collected only $80K on its release day over 10K screenings. It has collected only $15K in pre-sales for Saturday and played 5K screenings.

According to the report, It Ends With Us does not appeal much to Chinese viewers, and the debut weekend collection seems like it will be very disappointing. The trade analyst predicts that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s romance drama is eyeing a $150K to $300K debut weekend in China. It is reportedly one of the lowest opening days for Hollywood post-COVID.

Meanwhile, the movie is having a much better time at the domestic box office and has already collected $126.29 million. It Ends With Us has grossed $122.10 million overseas, thereby taking the global cume to $248.39 million. The film was released on August 9.

