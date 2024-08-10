In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Blanchett spilled that she and the other actors in Peter Jackson’s big film series didn’t get paid much for their famous roles.

Cohen thought Blanchett made the most money from The Lord of the Rings, so she laughed and said, “Are you kidding me?” The people who worked on that movie did not get paid anything. She said again, “No!” to make it clear that there were no profit shares involved. “No, no one got paid anything to do that movie.” She said that working with Jackson, whom she admired for the movie Braindead he made in 1992, was her main reason for doing the job.

In both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Blanchett played the royal elf Galadriel. She said, “I basically got free sandwiches and I got to keep my [elf] ears.” She joins actors like Orlando Bloom, who said on The Howard Stern Show last year that he only got $175,000 for all three movies.

Blanchett’s comments also focus on bigger problems in the business, pointing out the pay gap between men and women. Blanchett keeps bringing attention to these important talks in Hollywood while promoting Borderlands, the recently released sci-fi movie in which she plays Lilith. The film stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis, among other celebs.

Cate Blanchett Lands Her Next Lead Movie Role

The upcoming movie Rumors will be Cate Blanchett’s next big project (via Hollywood Reporter). On October 9, filming will begin on the movie directed by the famous Guy Maddin. The Australian actress can most likely join this flick without worrying about crossing the picket lines of the ongoing Hollywood strike, given her interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

Blanchett has made a name for herself with her strong performances since her success in Timeless, for which she won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress. Her victory speech was a celebration of women’s work in all fields and a call for an end to the “patriarchal pyramid” of award shows.

Watch The Lord of the Rings on Amazon Prime.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr In Deadpool & Wolverine? Yes, A Cameo Was Planned But Here’s Why Our ‘Iron Man’ Did Not Make It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News