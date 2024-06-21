After the success of The Last Of Us and Fallout, another video game adaptation is coming our way, albeit this time, in theaters! Borderlands, a movie inspired by the hit video game, is soon arriving in cinemas.

Borderlands, the game, is known for its looter shooter action theme set in a colorful world, and the film is expected to be just as vibrant. Its stellar cast, including the likes of Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, only makes the project more exciting. Eager to know more about Borderlands? Here are all the deets you need!

An Outlaw Teams Up with a Group of Misfits to Fight Aliens and Bandits in Borderlands

The film tells the story of Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a secret past, who goes back to her home planet, Pandora, to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the most powerful tycoon in the universe. Lilith joins forces with Roland, a former soldier looking for redemption; Tiny Tina, a wild young explosives expert; Krieg, Tina’s strong but crazy protector; Tannis, an unhinged scientist; and Claptrap, a funny robot.

Together, they fight alien monsters and dangerous bandits to save the girl, who has a key to great power. On their mission, they realize they are not only fighting for the world but also for each other. Lionsgate has unveiled the official trailer for the film, which gives a glimpse of the action-packed adventure. Watch it here:

Borderlands Features a Stellar Cast

The film stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap, Edgar Ramírez as Atlas, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, and Bobby Lee as Larry.

The cast also includes Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, and Harry Ford as Middleman. Additionally, Penn Jillette appears in a cameo.

Borderlands Releases in Theaters this August

Borderlands is slated to be released in cinemas on August 9th, 2024. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes. The film is directed by Eli Roth, who previously helmed the 2023 slasher Thanksgiving, the 2018 action-thriller Death Wish, and the 2015 horror flick Knock Knock. He has also written the screenplay of Borderlands, along with Joe Crombie. The producers are Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig.

Must Read: Chris Sheridan’s Sci-Fi Resident Alien Gets Renewed For Season 4, Shifts To A New Network

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News