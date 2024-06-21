Director Christy Hall welcomed Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn for her upcoming indie drama, Daddio. The movie will mark the feature directorial debut for Hall, who has also penned Daddio.

The official synopsis reads, “Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn shine in the ‘Daddio’ trailer, a film that promises to highlight their acting prowess. Set in a New York cab, the movie delves into deep conversations, showcasing the actors’ range and the power of human connection.”

Daddio Release Date

Daddio is set to arrive in theaters on June 28, 2024. Recently, the film premiered in New York at the Tribeca Festival.

Daddio Cast

Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn are set to take the lead roles in the film. In addition to them, Marcos A. Gonzalez and Shannon Gannon will also appear in undisclosed roles. The movie is distributed by Sony Pictures Classic.

Johnson and Ro Donnelly have produced the film via their TeaTime Pictures, along with Hercules Film Fund, First Love Films, Raindrop Valley, Projected Picture Works, and Rhea Films. Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Hall, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Dougas also served as producers. Executive producers are Jean-Luc De Fanti, Max Work, Kostas Tsoukalas, and Christopher Donnelly. The film was financed by the Hercules Film Fund.

Daddio Trailer

The official trailer of Daddio teases a dialogue-rich narrative that touches on various themes, from relationships to the fleeting nature of life. The characters form an unlikely bond, highlighting the inexplicable connections that only those who have experienced them can truly comprehend. Watch the trailer below:

Daddio Plot

The movie centers on a cab driver, Clark, portrayed by Sean Penn, and a woman, Girlie, played by Dakota Johnson, who engage in a deep and meaningful conversation while he takes her from John F. Kennedy airport to her midtown Manhattan apartment. During their ride, the two dive deep into a “life-altering conversation” about the important relationships in their lives.

Must Read: With House Of The Dragon Season 2 On Air, Here’s All The 8 Great Families Of HOTD You Need To Know About

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News