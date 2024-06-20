Resident Alien has been renewed for a fourth season, and has found a new home! The hit sci-fi comedy-drama, which aired on Syfy till now, is moving to the USA Network for its fourth season. The move was speculated for a few weeks and has finally been officially confirmed by NBCUniversal.

The series tells the story of an alien sent to destroy humanity on Earth, who takes the disguise of a doctor and ends up defending humans from extraterrestrial threats. The previous season of the show concluded in April this year.

Resident Alien Moves to the USA Network with Season 4 Renewal

NBCUniversal announced the renewal of Resident Alien for a fourth season on June 18th, confirming that the show will now be aired on the USA Network, instead of Syfy Channel. The renewal was highly anticipated after the season 3 finale left the audiences shocked with the capture of Harry Vanderspeigle.

Resident Alien’s shift to the USA Network is part of the network’s strategy to venture back into scripting programming. The channel recently ordered another scripted series, an adaptation of the novel The Rainmaker, from Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions. Meanwhile, USA Network shares one more series with Syfy, the horror comedy Chucky. Both channels are owned by NBCUniversal.

Resident Alien Season 4 will Answer the Lingering Questions of Season 3 Finale

The new season will follow up on the cliffhangers of the season 3 finale, where Harry was locked up on the Moon with Bridget by the Greys, while Mantid took his identity on Earth. Based on Peter Hogan’s comic book of the same name, Resident Alien premiered in 2021 on Syfy, receiving critical acclaim and garnering good viewership numbers.

“Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry vowed to work with General McCallister to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens, a task made more difficult when he discovered that the Grey Hybrid Joseph had taken a job in town as the new Deputy. In addition, Harry struggled to balance business and his personal life when he fell in love for the first time,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Created by Chris Sheridan, the show stars Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, along with Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D’arcy Bloom, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Olivia “Liv” Baker, and Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne.

