When The Ark premiered on Syfy in 2023, it instantly garnered a huge following, thanks to its thrilling story and stellar performances. Now, more than a year after the debut season’s conclusion, the second season of the sci-fi series is gearing up for release.

The show is set 100 years in the future, where a group of people from a destroyed Earth is headed to the planet Proxima b in a spacecraft called Ark One. However, a lethal incident kills a majority of the group, and the rest of the people are forced to survive while trying to maintain the ship and reach their new home.

The Ark Season 2: Premiere Date

The Ark Season 2 is going to premiere on Syfy on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The number of episodes in the season has not been confirmed yet; however, it might be set at 12, like the first installment, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. For streaming, new episodes will be available on the Syfy Channel app, a day after their cable broadcast.

The Ark Season 2: Storyline

In the new season, the crew members of Ark One need to work together with the team of Ark 15 to reach Proxima b, which gives rise to conflicts. However, once they reach the destination, the crew finds that the planet does not offer living conditions. They then have to find a new home, while once again having a race against time to survive.

The official synopsis reads, “In Season 2 after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.”

The Ark Season 2: Cast

The main cast members will be reprising their roles in The Ark Season 2, including Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Ryan Adams as Angus Medford, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, Pavle Jerinić as Felix Strickland, Christina Wolfe as Dr. Cat Brandice, Shalini Peiris as Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, and Tiana Upcheva as Eva Markovic.

The Ark Season 2: Trailer

The official trailer for The Ark Season 2 was launched on June 13th, which teases an action-packed adventure for the crew, with better VFX and graphics than Season 1. Watch it here:

