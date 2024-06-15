Prime Video’s most adorable romance show, The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning with more drama, love triangle, and dynamics of friendships. Although 2024 summer has arrived, viewers will sadly have to wait until 2025 for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Based on Jenny Han’s popular book trilogy, the show revolves around a 16-year-old Isabelle ‘Betty’ Conklin (Lola Tung) and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) who spend every summer at Cousins (a fictional beach). They stay with Laurel’s best friend, Susannah, and her sons, Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Ever since Betty saw Conrad (Christopher Briney), she had been secretly in love with him but also harbored feelings for Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who was her first kiss.

Here’s everything we know about the show’s upcoming season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date

The release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is not yet revealed; however, it is confirmed that the cast will be returning in Summer 2025 to conclude their love triangle. Additionally, it is confirmed that there will be a whopping 11 episodes in the last season, which is huge in comparison to seven episodes in the first season and eight in the second.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast

Viewers can expect the return of familiar faces as Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are set to reprise their roles in season 3. Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka are the co-showrunners of the series. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

What To Expect In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Season 3 is expected to follow the events of Han’s last book in her trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer. In Season 2, Betty chooses Jeremiah after Conrad breaks her heart. However, in the last chapter, Betty makes her final choice between the Fisher brothers while attending college at Finch University with Jeremiah.

Must Read: Bridgerton Showrunner Shares Insights For Season 4, Says ‘It’s Some Of My Best Works’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News