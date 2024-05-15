The Return To Cousins Beach is almost two summers away. The big young adult romance hit show, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s much-awaited season 3 has been delayed by a year. The series based on Jenny Han’s popular books, has seen two successful seasons as of yet. And while fans were hoping that we would get a season 3 this year, that seems unlikely. But it’s not all bad news, the announcement did leave us with one particular piece of good news. Keep reading to find out.

A love triangle involving a girl and two brothers, the dynamic between mothers and their offspring, and the enduring strength of female friendship are the central themes of the multigenerational drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. It’s a tale of maturing, about a person’s first love, first heartbreak, and the wonder of one exceptional summer.

The series became a summer hit right after its debut, catapulting its leads, Lola Tung, Gavin, and Christopher, into stars over the course of the summer. The books also have a dedicated fan base, which added to the hype.

The third season of the highly acclaimed teen drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been delayed until 2025, despite the fact that filming has already started. It was also disclosed that the third season, which debuted in August of last year, will consist of eleven episodes. The second season had eight episodes, compared to just seven in the first.

Together with the main cast members of the popular romance series Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, series creator Jenny Han attended the Amazon UpFront presentation to provide an update on the production’s progress. The third season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will mark Jenny Han’s directorial debut. Han is the author of the books of the same name that serve as the basis for the television show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

“I’m really excited to see what comes next for all of us in the show itself, especially for Jeremiah and Belly’s final moments in Season 2,” stated Casalegno, who portrays the endearing Jeremiah.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” was among the numerous shows that were postponed until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were resolved. Seasons 1 and 2 debuted a year apart, but the third season will be released a year later because equitable negotiations were not completed in time for the show to air on television in 2024.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: The Idea Of You: Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine’s Steamy Romantic Movie Creates Record With Massive Views!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News