Following its theatrical release earlier this year, the supernatural horror film Bring Her Back, a follow-up to the 2022 horror hit Talk to Me, garnered praise from critics and cinephiles worldwide. The wait for its OTT release has been a hot topic for those who missed it in theaters. The good news? The film is now available to stream on digital platforms in the US. But is the movie streaming in India yet? Read on to find out.

Where To Stream Bring Her Back In The US?

The horror flick is currently available to rent or buy on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, in the US region. Movie buffs living in the US can rent it for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99.

Is Bring Her Back Streaming In India?

Unfortunately, Bring Her Back is currently unavailable on any Indian OTT platform. However, since it’s already streaming in the US, the Indian digital release is expected soon. As of now, there’s no official confirmation, so stay tuned for updates.

bring her back

(danny & michael philippou, 2025) pic.twitter.com/Xt5CXErm2u — mauzy star (@maujgpi) July 2, 2025

Bring Her Back: Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Australian twin filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou (who also directed Talk to Me), the film’s underlying plot revolves around a traumatized teenage boy, Andy (played by Billy Barratt), and his visually impaired younger step-sister Piper (played by Sora Wong).

They live with their new foster mother, Laura (played by Sally Hawkins), in a secluded home. But the plot takes a darker turn when the two step-siblings find themselves in the middle of a terrifying ritual to bring their foster mother’s deceased daughter back to life.

bring her back (2025) dir. danny philippou, michael philippou pic.twitter.com/RVPZhVdY8r — screencaps (@screenscaps) July 7, 2025

Bring Her Back: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds an impressive critics’ score of 89% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “A domestic nightmare that draws its most profound scares from Sally Hawkins’ deranged performance, Bring Her Back is an exemplary chiller that reaffirms directors Danny and Michael Philippou as modern masters of horror.” Moreover, it has a user rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb, which is a respectable score for a horror film.

Bring Her Back Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Hit That Beats James Cameron’s Avatar On Rotten Tomatoes — And Where To Stream It Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News