If you enjoy watching sci-fi films like M3GAN and its sequel, M3GAN 2.0 and want to watch more movies about AI and robots, you’re in for a treat. Here are three gripping sci-fi films that delve into the fascinating world of artificial intelligence and robots. And the best part: they are all streaming on OTT.

1. Companion

Release Year – 2025

– 2025 Director – Drew Hancock

– Drew Hancock Rotten Tomatoes Score – 93%

– 93% Streaming On – Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: This romantic sci-fi thriller follows Iris and Josh (played by Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid), a seemingly ordinary couple on a weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin. But the leisurely trip takes a terrifying and unexpectedly violent turn when the true nature of one of the guests is revealed. It also stars Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend in supporting roles.

2. I Am Mother

Release Year – 2019

– 2019 Director – Grant Sputore

– Grant Sputore Rotten Tomatoes Score – 89%

– 89% Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: The post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller follows a teenage girl named Daughter (played by Clara Rugaard), who is raised by a robot called Mother in a high-tech underground facility following a mass extinction event. But their seemingly perfect and unique relationship is hampered when a mysterious stranger (played by Hilary Swank) arrives with shocking truths about the outside world, her own existence, and her Mother.

3. The Creator

Release Year – 2023

– 2023 Director – Gareth Edwards

– Gareth Edwards Rotten Tomatoes Score – 68%

– 68% Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The sci-fi action movie is set in a future where a war has broken out between humans and AI-powered robots. The plot follows a hardened soldier, Joshua (played by John David Washington), who is recruited to track down and kill the creator of a powerful new weapon, which has the potential to end the war and possibly humanity itself. The film also features Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney, among other cast members.

