Spoiler Alert: This article reveals key details and plot points from the ending of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth released on July 4, 2025, and has been earning rave reviews from the audience. Fans think it had the connection and vibe the earlier Jurassic World movies used to have. It also features big stars, including Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey playing Zora and Henry and Mahershala Ali as Duncan.

Now onto the ending of the film which seemed surprising to the audience. They were expecting one of the main trio to potentially die but none of them did. But director Gareth Edwards has revealed there was an alternate ending where one of them did die. Here’s what we know about the same.

Jurassic World Rebirth: What Happens To Duncan At The End?

For the unversed, the movie saw Zora (Scarlett), Henry (Jonathan) and Duncan (Ali) facing off against mutated dinosaur Drex which was created in the island’s laboratory. Duncan lures the animal away and disappears which gives others the time to escape. Then later, Duncan rejoins them and confirms that he survived and is alive despite the risky moment.

Did Jurassic World Rebirth Have A Different Ending?

During a conversation with Slash Film, Gareth shed light on the alternate ending they filmed. “We did shoot two versions of Kincaid living and dying,” he revealed what went on behind the scenes.

The director added, “We had — basically, the version where he dies, you just don’t have the other bit,” referring to Duncan returning after surviving. “But because that was how it was written to start with and we filmed it and did everything as if he was going to die, everything felt correct,” he stated.

He then mused that, as an audience member, the assumption is that the character is really going to die. “Then when he’s brought back, I think it is a surprise,” Gareth felt. He also wondered if leaving Duncan alive would feel like a cop put to the fans and the viewers of the Jurassic World franchise.

The director then reminded himself of E.T., and said, “I never felt that at all in E.T.,” referring E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. “I felt really sad that he had gone, then euphoric when he was back,” Gareth explained the rationale for keeping the character alive.

Gareth divulged that he prayed the audience liked the ending. He then pointed out that at the New York premiere of the film, “it got the best reaction in that moment,” and he felt relieved that they shot the version where Duncan lived “because it could have been quite a downer,” the director finally concluded.

