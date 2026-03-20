Fans of the horror genre have loved The Exorcist series since its debut. However, its recent installments failed to appease the viewers and critics alike. With David Gordon Green out of the director’s chair, the new reigns are placed in Mike Flanagan’s hands. Flanagan is known in the horror genre for delivering truly bone-chilling stories that linger with audiences long after the movie ends. He is currently working on a yet-untitled The Exorcist installment. Here are three facts about the movie that set it apart from its predecessors.

Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Exorcist’: 3 Ways The New Film Differs From The Franchise

1. Not A Remake Or Sequel

The upcoming The Exorcist film is not a remake or a sequel. It is rather a reboot that serves a new story in the vein of the films loved earlier in the series. This movie, directed by Mike Flanagan, will be the series’s seventh overall. It is not a sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer. The movie is rumored to be titled The Exorcist: Martyr, though Blumhouse and Universal have not made any announcements yet.

2. Replaces The Scrapped Trilogy Plan

Prior to this project’s announcement, a sequel, titled The Exorcist: Deceiver, was planned after The Exorcist: Believer. David Gordon Green was originally set to return as director, but he left the project following the critical and box office disappointment of Believer.

In 2024, it was announced that Mike Flanagan would direct a new Exorcist reboot, with reports that Deceiver and its sequel were scrapped. Rather than patching up a broken trilogy, a new story in the series would feature a reboot.

3. Features A Strong Cast & Flanagan’s Signature Horror Style

The main cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Sasha Calle, and Diane Lane. Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino are also part of the ensemble.

Mike Flanagan is known for directing successful horror films such as The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Doctor Sleep. With him at the helm of the new The Exorcist film, fans can certainly expect a promising return of the horror that The Exorcist franchise was known for.

Filming began on March 13, 2026, in New York City. Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist is scheduled for release on March 12, 2027.

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