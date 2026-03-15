The winners of the 2026 Academy Awards will be revealed at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 15, 2026. This year’s most nominated films include Sinners with 16 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 13, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value have nine nominations each. As anticipation builds over which film will ultimately take home the Best Picture Oscar, it’s worth remembering that many acclaimed films in the past, despite resonating strongly with both critics and audiences, fell short of winning the top prize. Without undermining the real winners, let’s take a look at ten of the biggest Best Picture snubs in Oscar history.

1. The Exorcist – 46th Academy Awards (1974)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin RT Score: 78%

78% Streaming On: Prime Video & Apple TV+ (Rent)

Plot: The supernatural horror film follows a young girl who becomes possessed by a powerful demonic force and how two Catholic priests attempt to perform a dangerous exorcism to save her life.

Although both films received ten nominations each, it was the 1973 caper The Sting, starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, that ultimately won the Best Picture Oscar. However, many cinephiles were disappointed that William Friedkin’s The Exorcist missed out on the top prize. Decades later, the film is still widely regarded as one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

2. Raging Bull – 53rd Academy Awards (1981)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese RT Score: 92%

92% Streaming On: Prime Video & Mubi

Plot: Raging Bull follows the rise and fall of middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta, whose temper and personal issues outside the ring threaten to destroy both his career and relationships.

Martin Scorsese’s brutal sports film Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro, is certainly among the greatest boxing films of all time. So, when it lost the Best Picture Oscar to Robert Redford’s Ordinary People, it must have broken many hearts. It’s still considered an iconic collaboration between these two Hollywood heavyweights.

3. Raiders of the Lost Ark – 54th Academy Awards (1982)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg RT Score: 94%

94% Streaming On: Disney+ & Paramount+

Plot: The action-adventure film follows daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones as he races against Nazi forces to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, an artifact believed to possess supernatural power.

Many moviegoers were surprised when the Best Picture Oscar went to the historical sports drama Chariots of Fire rather than Steven Spielberg’s iconic action-adventure Raiders of the Lost Ark, starring Harrison Ford, especially given the film’s significant cultural impact after its release.

4. Goodfellas – 63rd Academy Awards (1991)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese RT Score: 93%

93% Streaming On: AMC

Plot: Goodfellas follows Henry Hill’s (Ray Liotta) rise within the New York mob, enjoying the power and luxury of gangster life before facing its dangerous consequences. It also features Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in major roles.

Widely considered to be among the greatest films ever made, Martin Scorsese’s gangster film Goodfellas lost the Best Picture award to Kevin Costner’s Western flick Dances with Wolves. The win surprised a significant segment of moviegoers.

5. Fargo – 69th Academy Awards (1997)

Director: The Coen Bros.

The Coen Bros. RT Score: 95%

95% Streaming On: HBO Max & Prime Video

Plot: The story follows a car salesman who hires two criminals to kidnap his own wife to extort ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. But the plan quickly spirals out of control when a determined police chief begins investigating the case.

While there’s no doubt that the romantic war drama The English Patient is a well-crafted film, many fans were surprised when their favorite 1996 movie, Fargo, lost the Best Picture Oscar. The Coen Brothers’ dark comedy crime classic has since gained a strong cult following and remains highly regarded among genre fans.

6. Saving Private Ryan – 71st Academy Awards (1999)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg RT Score: 94%

94% Streaming On: Prime Video & Apple TV+ (Rent)

Plot: The film follows a group of U.S. soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) who are sent on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines to locate and bring home Private James Ryan (Matt Damon).

Saving Private Ryan is widely regarded as one of the greatest war films ever made and among the finest works in Steven Spielberg’s directing career. Despite widespread critical acclaim, it lost the Best Picture Oscar to the period romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love.

7. Brokeback Mountain – 78th Academy Awards (2006)

Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee RT Score: 88%

88% Streaming On: Prime Video & Apple TV+ (Rent)

Plot: Brokeback Mountain follows two cowboys (played by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal) who develop a romantic relationship while working together in Wyoming.

Ang Lee’s Western romantic drama Brokeback Mountain is considered by several fans as one of the biggest Best Picture Oscar snubs. Despite receiving the most nominations that year and winning several awards during the season, it ultimately lost the top prize to Paul Haggis’ crime drama Crash.

8. La La Land – 89th Academy Awards (2017)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle RT Score: 91%

91% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: La La Land follows an aspiring actress and a jazz musician who fall in love in Los Angeles while pursuing their dreams, but success and ambition begin to test their relationship.

Several cinephiles wanted Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s musical romance to win the trophy. However, that didn’t happen, and Moonlight eventually won.

9. The Power of the Dog – 94th Academy Awards (2022)

Director: Jane Campion

Jane Campion RT Score: 94%

94% Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The Power of the Dog follows a cruel rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) who intimidates his brother’s new wife and her son until unexpected emotions and secrets begin to change the situation.

While Jane Campion’s Western psychological drama The Power of the Dog earned the most nominations at the 2022 Oscars, it was the coming-of-age comedy drama CODA, which ultimately bagged the Best Picture trophy.

10. The Brutalist – 97th Academy Awards (2025)

Director: Brady Corbet

Brady Corbet RT Score: 93%

93% Streaming On: HBO Max

Plot: The Brutalist follows a Hungarian architect who emigrates to the United States after World War II, where he struggles to rebuild his life while pursuing an ambitious project.

While many movie lovers thought Brady Corbet’s period drama The Brutalist had all the ingredients to win the Best Picture Oscar. However, their hopes might’ve been shattered when Sean Baker’s romantic comedy drama Anora took home the big prize.

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