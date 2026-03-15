With the 2026 edition of the Oscars approaching, the race for Best Picture is once again heating up. This year’s contenders reportedly include titles like One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Marty Supreme featuring Timothée Chalamet, making the upcoming awards season particularly exciting for movie fans.

Before the next winner is crowned, it’s a good time to revisit the films that have taken home Hollywood’s most prestigious prize in the past decade. From genre-bending masterpieces to powerful true stories, here’s a ranking of the last 10 Best Picture winners at the Oscars, based on their critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Green Book (2018)

Director: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly RT Score: 77%

77% Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Plot: The film is inspired by the true story of African-American pianist Don Shirley (Ali) and Italian-American bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga (Mortensen). Don Shirley was a pianist who travelled across the Deep South of the United States in 1962 alongside Tony Lip, a time when segregation laws were still in effect.

In order to manage his concert tour without getting into too much trouble, Don Shirley hires Tony Lip as his chauffeur and bodyguard and uses The Negro Motorist Green Book as a guide on the route an African-American like him should take in order to comply with the Jim Crow laws the Deep South operates under.

9. The Shape Of Water (2017)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro RT Score: 92%

92% Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Plot: The film is a romance and dark fantasy set during the Cold War in 1962. The story follows Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins), a mute janitor who works at a secret government facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The place is run by the ruthless Colonel Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon), who has captured a mysterious amphibious man (Doug Jones) for study.

After Elisa discovers where the amphibian is being imprisoned, she slowly begins to bond with him over their shared sense of alienation, and when Col. Strickland decides to vivisect the creature to further research space travel, Elisa hatches a plan to free the amphibian from captivity, no matter the cost.

8. Nomadland (2020)

Director: Chloe Zhao

Chloe Zhao RT Score: 93%

93% Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Plot: The film is an adaptation of the 2017 nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The story is set in 2011, in the aftermath of the Great Recession, and follows Fern (Frances McDormand), who struggles after losing her job at the US Gypsum plant when it shuts down.

As she struggles to make ends meet by working a seasonal job at an Amazon fulfillment center during the winter, Fern is invited by her friend, Linda (Linda May), to travel to a desert rendezvous of fellow nomads that is being organized by Bob Wells. After her employment prospects continue to dry up, Fern decides she has nothing left to lose and embarks on her journey.

7. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Directors: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert RT Score: 93%

93% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The story follows an unassuming laundromat owner, Evelyn Quan Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who’s struggling to balance raising her daughter, Joy Wang (played by Stephanie Hsu), and managing the tax issues surrounding her business.

During a tense meeting with IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), Evelyn suddenly encounters an alternate timeline version of her husband, Waymond Wang (played by Ke Huy Quan), who reveals that her family has been dragged into a multiversal war where a superpowered evil version of Evelyn’s daughter, named Jobu, is threatening to destroy all of existence. Evelyn, therefore, finds herself involved in an existential conflict far more than she bargained for.

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan RT Score: 93%

93% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), JioHotstar (India)

Plot: The film follows the story of the legendary atomic scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who spearheaded the Manhattan Project during the Second World War, which led to the development of the atomic bomb.

Two atomic bombs would subsequently be dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 by the order of President Harry S. Truman (Gary Oldman), bringing the war between the United States and Japan to a horrifying conclusion.

The film is largely an adaptation of the 2005 biography called American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The story covers Oppenheimer’s time leading the Manhattan Project and his post-war persecution by Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.).

5. Anora (2024)

Director: Sean Baker

Sean Baker RT Score: 93%

93% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), JioHotstar (India)

Plot: The film follows the story of Anora “Ani” Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), a New York lap dancer, who becomes a favorite of Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov (Eydelshteyn), who takes a shine to her and offers to be her boyfriend for a week.

Once the week is over, Ivan impulsively asks Anora to marry him so they can elope together. Anora agrees, setting off a chain of events as the families of both Anora and Ivan intervene to end their relationship.

4. CODA (2021)

Director: Sian Heder

Sian Heder RT Score: 94%

94% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), Apple TV (India)

Plot: The film is an adaptation of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Belier, and follows the story of Ruby Rossi (played by Emilia Jones), who is the child of deaf adults (CODA), and the only person in her family who can hear. Her family owns a fishing business that is in danger of going under thanks to conflicts with the local board.

While attending high school, Ruby discovers a passion for singing, which her music teacher, Mr. Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos (played by Eugenio Derbez), encourages, offering her private lessons and urging her to apply to Berklee College of Music.

However, Ruby struggles to split her time between advocating for her family business as an interpreter and keeping her aspirations on track, leading her to wonder whether or not she’ll have to give up one part of her life in service of another.

3. Spotlight (2015)

Director: Tom McCarthy

Tom McCarthy RT Score: 97%

97% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film is a dramatization of the seminal work in investigative journalism done by the “Spotlight” team of The Boston Globe, which exposed an epidemic of child sexual abuse by the state’s Catholic church in 2002.

This investigative reporting happens under the supervision of The Boston Globe editor Marty Baron (Liev Schreiber), who asks the head of the Spotlight team, Walter “Robby” Robinson (played by Michael Keaton), to look into a 1976 case, where a cleric of the church, Father John Geoghan, was arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse, only for the case to be covered up and Geoghan to get away scot-free.

The Spotlight team’s investigation reveals that the rot within the Catholic Church goes a lot deeper than anyone could have anticipated, leading to an explosive series of exposés that have continued to cast a shadow over the church’s reputation to this day.

2. Moonlight (2016)

Director: Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins RT Score: 98%

98% Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Plot: The film follows the life of Chiron Harris, an African American who grows up in a troubled neighborhood and struggles with his traumatic upbringing, as well as coming to terms with his homosexuality.

Chiron Harris is played by multiple different actors during the various phases of his life. Alex Hibbert plays him during his childhood, when he’s known by the nickname “Little”; Ashton Sanders plays him during his teenage years, when he goes by his real name; and Trevante Rhodes plays him during his adulthood, when he becomes a fearsome drug runner named “Black.”

1. Parasite (2019)

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho RT Score: 99%

99% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film follows a struggling South Korean family: Kim Ki-taek and Chung-sook are the parents, Kim Ki-woo/”Kevin” is the son, and Kim Ki-jung/”Jessica” is the daughter. The family is introduced to the wealthy Park family through family friend Min-hyuk, who is the English tutor for their daughter, Park Da-hye.

Because Min-hyuk plans to leave this job and study abroad, he suggests that Kevin fake his qualifications and take over his tutoring duties. Once this plan pays off, the rest of the family schemes to leverage Kevin’s inroads with the Park family to secure jobs for themselves, all the while hiding the fact that they’re related. This plan goes horribly awry, however, when they discover that a man has been hiding in the house’s basement in order to evade some loan sharks.

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