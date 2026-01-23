After recently winning two Golden Globes, the Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal-starrer Hamnet has earned eight nominations at the 2026 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the widely praised historical tragedy saw Chloé Zhao emerge as the only female filmmaker nominated for Best Director at the 98th Academy Awards.

HAMNET has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture of the Year.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/lMDQw8swN7 — Hamnet (@hamnetmovie) January 22, 2026

And that’s not all. With her latest Best Director nomination, Chloé Zhao has become only the second woman in Oscar history to earn multiple nominations in this category. Curious to know which female filmmaker achieved this rare milestone first? Read on to find out.

The First Woman To Earn Multiple Best Director Oscar Nominations

Jane Campion was the first woman in Oscar history to earn two Best Director nominations. The now 71-year-old filmmaker first made history with her nomination for The Piano (1993), a highly acclaimed drama that became one of the most celebrated films of the decade.

Almost 30 years later, she returned to the same category with The Power of the Dog (2021). And this time, she didn’t just get nominated – she won the Oscar, becoming one of the very few women ever to take home the Best Director trophy. Until Chloé Zhao’s 2026 achievement, Jane Campion was the only woman to reach this milestone.

Only 3 Women Directors Have Won Best Director Oscar

Since the Academy Awards began, only three women have won the Best Director Oscar. The three winners are

Kathryn Bigelow: For The Hurt Locker (2009) Chloé Zhao: For Nomadland (2020) Jane Campion: For The Power of the Dog (2021)

Now, with Chloé Zhao back in the Best Director race at the 2026 Oscars, she has a chance to make history once again by becoming the first woman ever to win two Best Director Academy Awards. The final verdict will be announced on March 15, 2026, at the star-studded ceremony in Hollywood, California.

Hamnet – Plot & Lead Cast

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler’s Sinners Breaks The All-Time Oscar Nominations Record – These 3 Films Shared It Before

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News