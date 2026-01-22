Following its theatrical release, Chloé Zhao’s historical tragedy Hamnet has earned strong acclaim from both critics and audiences. Recently, the film won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Actress (Drama) for Jessie Buckley. With the Oscar buzz heating up, Hamnet is now widely seen as a serious contender in the 2026 Academy Awards race, especially in categories like Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), and Best Supporting Actor (Paul Mescal).

On the box office front, Hamnet has grossed $28.2 million worldwide so far and is steadily climbing the yearly charts. In fact, it is already on track to enter the list of the top 100 highest-grossing films of 2025, and has nearly surpassed Dracula’s $28.6 million global total (as per the Box Office Mojo). This brings us to the big question: How does Hamnet compare to Chloé Zhao’s previous directorial films at the box office, and can it ultimately become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing movie worldwide? Let’s break down the numbers.

Hamnet vs. Chloe Zhao’s Directorial Filmography – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Hamnet has performed at the worldwide box office so far, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $15.3 million

International: $12.9 million

Worldwide: $28.2 million

Now, let’s take a look at how the films directed by Chloe Zhao have performed at the global box office so far:

Eternals (2021): $402.1 million Nomadland (2020): $39.5 million The Rider (2017): $3.4 million Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015): $146.9K

Based on the numbers so far, Hamnet has delivered impressive box office results, especially for a historical tragedy for a niche audience. With $28.2 million worldwide, the Jessie Buckley-led film has already become Chloé Zhao’s third-highest-grossing directorial title, behind only Eternals ($402.1 million) and Nomadland ($39.5 million). In fact, Hamnet now needs just around $11.3 million more to surpass Nomadland and claim the No.2 spot in her filmography.

However, becoming the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film overall is practically out of reach, as Eternals remains miles ahead at over $402 million globally. That said, given Hamnet’s strong word-of-mouth and awards-season momentum, it has a realistic shot at finishing its run as Chloe Zhao’s biggest non-Marvel theatrical success.

Hamnet – Cast, Plot & Storyline

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (played by Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Official Trailer

