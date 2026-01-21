Chloé Zhao’s historical tragedy Hamnet has been making headlines for all the right reasons. From securing an impressive 86% critics’ score and 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes to winning two major Golden Globe Awards – Best Picture (Drama) and Best Actress (Drama) for Jessie Buckley – the film has emerged as one of the highest-rated titles of the year. It has also cemented its place as a strong contender for the 2026 Oscars.

On the commercial front, Hamnet is performing steadily at the box office. With a current worldwide haul of $28 million, it has already entered the list of the top 100 highest-grossing films of 2025, sitting just behind Dracula ($28.6 million) and Drop ($28.7 million), as per Box Office Mojo. Interestingly, the Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal starrer is also trailing a major Oscar contender by just around 7.2% in worldwide earnings. The film in question is Park Chan-wook’s dark comedy thriller No Other Choice, which was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category. Here’s the amount Hamnet needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

Hamnet vs. No Other Choice – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Hamnet and No Other Choice have performed at the box office so far:

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

North America: $15.1 million

International: $12.9 million

Worldwide: $28 million

No Other Choice – Box Office Summary

North America: $7 million

International: $23.1 million

Worldwide: $30.1 million

As the numbers suggest, Hamnet is currently trailing No Other Choice by approximately 7.2% in global earnings. In absolute terms, the Chloé Zhao-directed film needs to add roughly $2.1 million more to surpass Park Chan-wook’s dark comedy thriller at the worldwide box office. Considering its current pace and the possible boost from the awards-season buzz, Hamnet could close this gap in the coming days. However, the final verdict will become clear in the weeks ahead.

Hamnet – Break-Even Point

Reports suggest Hamnet was produced on a budget of $30-$35 million. Going by the 2.5x multiplier rule, the historical tragedy would need to earn roughly $75 million worldwide to reach its box office break-even point. That means the film is currently about $47 million short of entering that zone.

However, if the film sustains momentum, especially with a potential awards-season boost and possible major nominations at the 2026 Oscars, it could still narrow the gap and eventually cross its break-even target.

What’s Hamnet All About?

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Trailer

