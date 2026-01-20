Disney’s 2025 Thanksgiving release is still selling like hot cakes at the box office worldwide. Zootopia 2 has not emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation, but has also entered the all-time top 10 global grossers in its eighth weekend. It is now tracking to hit the $2 billion worldwide box-office milestone, making it an achievable target for the film. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

The Zootopia sequel collected $9.2 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has the best hold at the North American box office, as the film declined by only 8% from last weekend. It has even lost 100 theaters, and with that, the film has hit the $393.2 million domestic cume as it aims for the $400 million milestone next.

Internationally, Zootopia 2 has a better hold than Avatar: Fire and Ash despite a gap of almost a month between their releases. Overseas, the film has reached $1.3 billion to date, and, combined with the $393.2 million domestic total, the worldwide total for Zootopia 2 is $1.7 billion. It is the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $393.2 million

International – $1.31 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

Becomes the all-time 9th highest-grossing film ever worldwide

The Zootopia sequel has surpassed the global hauls of Jurassic World and Inside Out 2 to break into all-time top 10 grossers. Zootopia 2 is now the 9th highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. To break into the top 5, it would have to beat Ne Zha 2, but that seems unlikely. Since the film is tracking to end its run around $2 billion, it has a shot of reaching the 6th or 7th ranks in the all-time top 10 grossers.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films ever worldwide

1. Avatar – $2.9 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion

3. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.33 billion

4. Titanic – $2.26 billion

5. Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion

6. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion

7. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion

9. Zootopia 2 – $1.70 billion

10. Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion

