After witnessing the rampage of Zootopia 2 at the global box office, Universal Pictures attempted to tap into the animation wave in the US market with a re-release of Madagascar to celebrate its 20th anniversary (which was last year). However, the film failed to spark genuine interest among moviegoers, stumbling at the box office from the very start.

Zootopia 2 already stands as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time with a $1.7 billion box office haul and continues its push toward the $2 billion mark. Against that massive run, the DreamWorks reissue flopped, opening to just $406,000.

Madagascar Re-Release Sees Limited Audience Interest

Madagascar returned to the big screen last Friday across 1,083 theaters in the US. The animated film earned only $406,000 during the three-day weekend frame, per Box Office Mojo. The per-theater average remained modest at $374, reflecting limited footfall across most locations. Audience attention remained firmly elsewhere, leaving the re-release without the support Universal likely hoped for in a crowded market.

Zootopia 2 Continues Powerful Domestic Run

Zootopia 2, on the other hand, added a strong $9.2 million in its 8th weekend since release. The movie’s domestic earnings have already climbed to $393.2 million, showing sustained demand even deep into its run.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $393.2 million

International – $1.3 billion

Total – $1.7 billion

Madagascar’s Past Success Failed To Translate Today

Madagascar first arrived in 2005 and proved to be a significant commercial success during its original release. The DreamWorks Animation feature reportedly had a $75 million budget and went on to earn $542 million worldwide. Of that total, 193.5 million came from the US market alone, cementing its status as a profitable studio hit at the time.

Madagascar Box Office Summary

North America- $193.5 million

International – $348.4 million

Total – $542 million

However, current box office conditions tell a different story. Universal Pictures’ attempt to benefit from the animal-themed wave of Zootopia 2 through a Madagascar re-release has clearly fallen flat. The numbers underline how audience priorities have shifted, even when familiar titles return to theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

