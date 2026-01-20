Disney’s Zootopia 2 is on track to create history at the box office in China. It continues to score record weekends in China and is edging closer to surpassing the lifetime collection of Avengers: Endgame. It will become the all-time highest-grossing film ever at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2 recorded the biggest 8th weekend ever for Hollywood

According to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected a strong $5.2 million on its 8th three-day weekend. It has recorded the biggest 8th three-day weekend ever for Hollywood releases in China. The film has declined by 25.7% from last weekend, adding $1.9 million on its 8th Sunday across 79k screenings. The film has thus reached the $626.8 million cume in just 54 days.

Set to beat Avengers: Endgame at the box office in China

It is less than $6 million away from surpassing Avengers: Endgame & becoming the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film at the box office in China. The MCU blockbuster collected $632.1 million at the box office in China. Avengers: Endgame is the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Chinese box office.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films in China

Avengers: Endgame — $632.1 million Zootopia 2 — $626.8 million The Fate of the Furious — $392.8 million Furious 7 — $390.9 million Avengers: Infinity War — $359.5 million Transformers: Age of Extinction — $301 million Aquaman — $298 million Venom — $269.2 million Avatar — $262.1 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — $261.2 million

Zootopia 2 has crossed the $1.7 billion collection at the worldwide box office. It has become the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation after beating Inside Out 2’s global haul. The Disney sequel was released on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash China Box Office: Less Than $2M Away From Breaking Into Hollywood’s Top 5 Grossers Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News