James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash is dwindling at the box office in China. It climbed back to #2 on its 5th Sunday and is inches away from breaking into the top 5 Hollywood grossers post-COVID at the Chinese box office. It will surpass Jurassic World: Dominion’s lifetime cume soon and achieve this feat in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection in China after the 5th weekend

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the James Cameron-helmed sci-magnum opus has a firm hold at the box office in China. It dropped by 33.3% only from last weekend and collected $4.4 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the Chinese box office. It includes $1.5 million from 30k screenings in China on its 5th Sunday. The cumulative total for Avatar 3 at the Chinese box office has reached $156.7 million.

Set to break into the top 5 Hollywood grossers post-COVID list

It has also been reported that Avatar: Fire and Ash is on the verge of surpassing Jurassic World: Dominion’s Chinese haul and becoming the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. For the unversed, it collected $157.9 million in China over its lifetime. Jurassic World: Dominion is the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Avatar 3 is now less than $2 million away from surpassing Jurassic Park and achieving its rank.

Check out the latest top 10 highest-grossing films in China post-COVID

Zootopia 2 – $626.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $156.3 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien Romulus – $110.4 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash is still miles away from the lifetime total of Avatar: The Way of Water’s $246 million. James Cameron-helmed Avatar threequel was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

