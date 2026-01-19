Greenland 2: Migration, after its disappointing opening weekend at the box office, has suffered a harsh second-weekend drop, even though the Gerard Butler–starred thriller sequel saw its theater count increase by eight last weekend. The Lionsgate-backed movie is currently playing in 2,718 theaters, but unlike The Housemaid, which is faring well at the box office right now, Greenland 2: Migration has received an underwhelming response from audiences.

Greenland 2: Migration Box Office Performance So Far

After 11 days, Greenland 2: Migration stands at $16.8 million worldwide (as last reported by Box Office Mojo) against a hefty $90 million production budget, reportedly. Of that total, $14.6 million has come from the domestic market alone (till January 19, 2026, at the time of writing), accounting for 87.3% of the film’s overall box office haul. Last weekend, the movie managed to earn only $3.3 million from the three-day frame, marking a steep 59.9% drop from its already disappointing $8.4 million debut weekend.

Greenland 2: Migration Box Office Summary

Domestic – $14.6 million

International – $2.1 million

Worldwide – $16.8 million

The film’s prequel, Greenland (2020), was released straight to home video during the pandemic, which likely did little to make this post-apocalyptic survival disaster thriller feel like a must-see theatrical event.

Luckily, the movie will not be a financial disaster for Lionsgate, however, as the distributor paid only $10 million for the US distribution rights.

Greenland 2: Migration Plot & Storyline

The sequel keeps the Garrity family at the center, following the 2020 film’s ending, which saw them narrowly escape the destruction caused by a planet-destroying comet. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin carry forward the story in 2026 as the journey now stretches across Europe in a scarred world where safety feels temporary, and danger lurks at every turn.

Greenland 2: Migration Cast & Crew

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin return as John and Allison Garrity, reprising their roles from the original film. One notable change is the character of Nathan Garrity, which is now played by Roman Griffin Davis, following the departure of Roger Dale Floyd.

Ric Roman Waugh is the director of this film as well, with Christ Sparling writing the screenplay alongside Mitchell LaFortune.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

