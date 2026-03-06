Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is one of the most anticipated sci-fi films, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Fans and cinephiles have been eagerly waiting to experience it on the big screen. However, audiences in India will have to wait a little extra, as the shuttle will no longer take off on its originally scheduled date of March 20, 2026.

Project Hail Mary New Release Date Confirmed

The makers have officially confirmed that Project Hail Mary will now release in Indian cinemas on March 26, 2026. In India, the movie will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with screenings planned in IMAX and other premium large formats.

Sony Pictures and IMAX India confirmed the update. However, the reason for the delay has not yet been revealed. The film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures.

Project Hail Mary Plot

After building massive anticipation among sci-fi fans and movie lovers alike, Project Hail Mary is gearing up to take audiences on an extraordinary space journey. Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir (author of The Martian), the film follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there.

More About The Film

Project Hail Mary is directed by the well-known filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have previously worked on projects blending humor, spectacle, and emotional storytelling. The film brings together scale, emotion, and gripping adventure in a cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

Apart from Gosling, the film features a strong supporting cast that includes Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

