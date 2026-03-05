Project Hail Mary is an upcoming sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling in the leading role. The film’s early reviews are out, and ahead of its wide release, the cinephiles must check out the critic reviews going viral on social media platform X. Keep scrolling to find out what the critics are saying about the upcoming movie.

What is the film about?

The Ryan Gosling starrer is based on a book by Andy Weir. It also features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. The sci-fi flick follows Ryland Grace a man who awakens on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he came to be there.

Project Hail Mary’s early reviews on X

Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling is receiving positive reviews from critics on social media platform X. Tomatometer-approved Zach Pope wrote, “Believe the HYPE: #ProjectHailMary is a masterpiece. Cast Away meets Interstellar An emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, smile, cry, & fall in love. Rocky & Grace may be one of the best duos ever put to screen.”

Believe the HYPE: #ProjectHailMary is a masterpiece. Cast Away meets Interstellar An emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, smile, cry, & fall in love. Rocky & Grace may be one of the best duos ever put to screen. An Instant Sci-fi Classic Two thumbs Up 👎👎 pic.twitter.com/PbjMTkyYc9 — Zach Pope (@popetheking) March 4, 2026

A film critic Jayla wrote, “#ProjectHailMary is an absolute beast that has set the bar for 2026 blockbusters for me. Insanely disciplined execution for something that could’ve easy turned into dumb spectacle, but instead invokes the spirit of Sunshine and the best episodes of Star Trek.”

#ProjectHailMary is an absolute beast that has set the bar for 2026 blockbusters for me.

Insanely disciplined execution for something that could’ve easy turned into dumb spectacle, but instead invokes the spirit of Sunshine and the best episodes of Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/DNcEkkqLvq — 🩸Jayla🦇鬼 (@anomalynova) March 3, 2026

Author Alex Hirsch said, “GUYS I had the crazy luck to see #ProjectHailMary early & it’s a weird hilarious joyful dazzling gem of a movie. Ryan Gosling’s chemistry with a puppet…rock…alien WILL make you cry. Look I cant explain just watch on the biggest screen possible!”

GUYS I had the crazy luck to see #ProjectHailMary early & it’s a weird hilarious joyful dazzling gem of a movie. Ryan Gosling’s chemistry with a puppet…rock…alien WILL make you cry. Look I cant explain just watch on the biggest screen possible! @chrizmillr @philiplord 🧑‍🚀🪨 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MM1LWjczGx — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) February 22, 2026

Film journalist Courtney Howard wrote, “#ProjectHailMary is a beacon of happy, feel-good hope when we all need it the most. Might be the most visually spectacular film this year. A towering achievement & a must see in IMAX. Greig Fraser’s cinematography & Daniel Pemberton’s score envelope the senses.”

#ProjectHailMary is a beacon of happy, feel-good hope when we all need it the most. Might be the most visually spectacular film this year. A towering achievement & a must see in IMAX. Greig Fraser’s cinematography & Daniel Pemberton’s score envelope the senses. pic.twitter.com/Aa5R5MmdOd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 5, 2026

Adam Pittla said, “#ProjectHailMary left me speechless. A film with a massive scope and an even bigger heart. What Lord & Miller achieved on a practical level is nothing short of astounding. Ryan Gosling delivers an astounding showcase of range as Sandra Hüller sneakily breaks your heart.”

#ProjectHailMary left me speechless. A film with a massive scope and an even bigger heart. What Lord & Miller achieved on a practical level is nothing short of astounding. Ryan Gosling delivers an astounding showcase of range as Sandra Hüller sneakily breaks your heart. pic.twitter.com/2izGL4RR0r — adam PITTla (@apat10) March 5, 2026

Editor/ writer Naomi said, “Honestly seeing such an incredible adaptation of #ProjectHailMary has made me so emotional. It’s my favourite book of the past few years & this adaptation is so hopeful & full of heart. Completely true to the book. My heart is so so full!”

Honestly seeing such an incredible adaptation of #ProjectHailMary has made me so emotional. It’s my favourite book of the past few years & this adaptation is so hopeful & full of heart. Completely true to the book. My heart is so so full! 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/WmG67SI6UC — Naomi (@khaleesi_101) March 2, 2026

“A masterful blend of E.T. and Interstellar, the film sweeps you off your feet! Visually BREATHTAKING with shots that leave you speechless. Gosling and Ortiz deliver INCREDIBLE performances in a film necessary for the state of the world. MUST SEE IN IMAX,” said Leo Rydel.

And The Wrap’s Drew Taylor said, “#ProjectHailMary is profound and profoundly moving, an absolute masterpiece of hope and humanity. It’s also insanely entertaining – funny, thrilling, surprising, and hopeful. As cheesy as it is to say “we need this movie right now,” well, we do. And I’m so thankful it’s here.”

Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary will be released in the theaters on March 20.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How To Make A Killing Worldwide Box Office: Can It Outrun Glen Powell’s 2025 Dud The Running Man?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News