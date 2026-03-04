Glen Powell is having an off time at the box office as his latest film, How to Make a Killing, is also underperforming. The film might turn out to be one of his biggest box-office flops. His 2025 thriller The Running Man also turned out to be a box-office failure, but can How to Make a Killing surpass the worldwide haul of Glen Powell’s last flop? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics giving it a 46% rating. However, the audience liked it and gave it a strong, above-average rating of 78% on the aggregate site. It is experiencing an underwhelming box-office run. The movie features a dynamic cast including Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley.

How much has How to Make a Killing earned so far worldwide?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, A24’s How to Make a Killing collected $6.28 million at the box office in North America. Internationally, the movie has not even reached $1 million. Its overseas collection stands at $41k cume. Adding the domestic total and the international collection, the worldwide total has reached $6.33 million. It is on track to cross the $10 million mark over the upcoming weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $6.3 million

International – $41k

Worldwide – $6.3 million

Can it beat Glen Powell’s last flop, The Running Man, worldwide?

The Running Man is the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name. It is the second film adaptation of the novel. The Running Man was a box-office flop, grossing over $69.5 million worldwide. How to Make a Killing is nowhere close to beating the worldwide collection of The Running Man. However, it will be less of a failure since the 2026 film has a lower budget than The Running Man.

How to Make a Killing is still more than $63 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of The Running Man. Therefore, How to Make a Killing will not surpass Glen Powell‘s 2025 flop.

What is How to Make a Killing about?

The story follows a blue-collar man who, disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, will stop at nothing to reclaim the inheritance he believes is rightfully his — no matter how many relatives stand in his way. How to Make a Killing was released on February 20.

