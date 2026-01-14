Glen Powell might have a bad year at the box office in 2025, but he has a chance to turn his fate around with How to Make a Killing. The film is set to be released next month, but reports on its early box office projections are making headlines. It might not be one of the biggest opening weekends for A24 movies, but it seems pretty modest. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Powell is one of the most popular actors in the Hollywood at present. He has been showing his versatility through his projects. The previous film was a Stephen King adaptation, but it underperformed at the box office. This upcoming movie is a black comedy thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. Powell is also an executive producer on this film.

How to Make a Killing’s long-range opening weekend projection at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Pro’s early tracking report, Glen Powell starrer How to Make a Killing is expected to open with modest numbers at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It has been reported that the film is tracking to earn between $8 million and $12 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office.

The film is not tracking to have one of the best opening weekends at the domestic box office. It is also an A24 production and is expected to have a decent run at the theaters. Currently, A24‘s Marty Supreme is playing in theaters, and it is the studio’s all-time second-highest-grossing film.

More about the movie

The story follows blue-collar Becket Redfellow, who was disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family and will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way. Glen Powell starrer How to Make a Killing will be released in the US on February 20.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To Surpassing This MonsterVerse Film’s $520M+ Global Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News