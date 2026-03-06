Netflix had a massive run with Stranger Things. The brainchild of the Duffer Brothers, which took the audience into another dimension to depict battles with literally indestructible beings, concluded recently. But worry not, as Matt and Ross Duffer already have a blueprint for their next project, The Boroughs.

Interestingly, the Duffer Brothers are developing a new series that will feature a similar eerie theme to Stranger Things. The series will feature a small and empty town, a team lacking experience in eradicating evil, and a touch of science fiction.

While this seems exciting enough, we have details on the upcoming series imagined by The Duffer Brothers, The Boroughs.

The Boroughs: Plot

The Boroughs will focus on the members of a retirement community. However, the same asylum soon turns into creeping trauma as a newcomer experiences a monstrous encounter. This leads the character to form a crew to divulge the secrets. The show will depict a group that, instead of being teenagers or even young people, consists of formidable older characters.

The Boroughs: Cast & Crew

Coming to the stars set to appear in The Boroughs, the list of names includes Alfred Molina, best known for playing Doctor Octopus opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He will be seen playing the character of Sam, who is one of the leads in the series. Joining him are Geena Davis as Renee, Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O’Hare portraying Wally, and Clarke Peters, who will be seen as Art.

Other brilliant names to be seen in The Boroughs are Bill Pullman, Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, Alice Kremelberg, Rafael Casal, Dee Wallace, Ed Begley Jr., Jane Kaczmarek, Eric Edelstein, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Beth Bailey.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews will serve The Boroughs as its showrunners and creators. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the Duffer Brothers are the executive producers of the highly anticipated series, who will be producing the series under their Upside Down Pictures banner.

Duffer Brothers on The Boroughs

Talking to Tudum, the Duffer brothers stated, “Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for The Boroughs: a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that, unlike so many stories about older characters, this wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline.”

The brothers further explained that their upcoming show will “treat its characters as real people facing real challenges.”

Joining the crew are Ben Taylor and Hilary Leavitt, serving as executive producers under the Duffer’s banner. Taylor will also direct the first two episodes of the series, according to another Tudum report.

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Augustine Frizzel will direct four episodes: 103, 104, 107, & 108, and Kyle Patrick Alvarez will helm the remaining two episodes: 105 & 106.

The Borough Release Date

Interestingly, Netflix won’t be teasing the fan base of The Duffer Brothers this time as it did with Stranger Things, releasing a season in parts. In fact, all the mind-blowing episodes of The Boroughs will be released on May 21.

