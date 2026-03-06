The Boys Season 5 is going to be ruthless. After years of developing the storyline, the fifth and final season will showcase some brutal battles. Meanwhile, it should be noted that to develop a brilliant story, it is not just a good hero who is needed, but a clever antagonist as well. Without these villains, the film or a series would seem tasteless. To hail some really brilliant minds in the times of big bads being accepted by society more than heroes, here are the villains set to appear in The Boys Season 5.

The Boys Season 5 Villains

1. Homelander

The Boys Season 5 trailer dropped like a nuke. While we knew that this season would bring an even more merciless Homelander, played by Antony Starr, it seems like he will set the stakes even higher. The trailer hints at Homelander seeking a new serum that will not only make him powerful but also immortal.

Moreover, to accomplish his plans, he will set free some old souls. The trailer also portrayed the majorly anticipated comeback of Soldier Boy, Homelander’s father, who is played by Jensen Ackles.

2. Soldier Boy

Soldier Boy was first introduced in the third season of The Boys. After that, he was put into a cryosleep. However, he will be awakened by Homelander to help him fight The Boys, who have gotten even more powerful after Billy Butcher got super abilities.

Interestingly, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy will be joined by his Supernatural co-actors Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

3. Ahsley Barret

The character arc of Ahsley Barret has to be one of the most intriguing ones in The Boys. From being a talent manager, she cunningly became the CEO of Vought. However, that’s not it about the character. She has now received some superpowers after taking a dose of Compound V. While the exact abilities of Colby Minifie’s character have not been revealed yet, the audience knows that she has lost most of her hair.

4. Firecracker

It was Season 4 when we first had a look at Firecraker. Played by Valorie Curry, the character had always intrigued the audience as well as Homelander. Interestingly, she is one of the fresh members of The Seven and seemingly the most favorite of Homelander. With her cunning practices and holding a personal grudge against Starlight, a huge battle in Season 5 of The Boys is expected.

5. The Deep

Chase Crawford is one of the oldest members of The Seven. In the show, he has not only done some cruel things to his colleagues and associates but has also suffered a lot at the hands of Homelander. The character gives mixed vibes. While being the most hated one at times, many also show him mercy during several events in the series.

Besides this fabulous cast of antagonists in The Boys Season 5, others joining those with cruel intentions are Black Noir II, who will be portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, as well as Sister Sage, who was first introduced in the last season and is played by Susan Heward. It is also expected that Jared Padalecki’s character might be an antagonist, who will fight alongside Homelander and his former co-star, Ackles’s Soldier Boy.

How excited are you to witness the grand battle in The Boys Season 5? The final season will premiere on April 8, 2026.

